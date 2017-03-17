Russian authorities have permitted Belgrade-based Air Serbia to add Krasnodar as a third destination in Russia.

Air Serbia can operate up to 7X-weekly services, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia, said in a statement March 16. The permission is issued “on a temporary basis until the next round of consultations between the aeronautical authorities.”

Last year, Air Serbia began 3X-weekly Airbus A319 Belgrade-Saint Petersburg service. The carrier also operates on Belgrade-Moscow Sheremetyevo routes.

In February, Air Serbia announced it would suspend Belgrade-Istanbul service from March 14. “The decision was made as a result of declining point-to-point passenger traffic and yield on the route, which has underperformed company expectations,” the carrier said.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com