Singapore Airlines and Air New Zealand have been granted regulatory approval to continue their joint venture partnership for another five years, and the pair are preparing to introduce more combined services.

New Zealand’s Ministry of Transport renewed its authorization of the partnership through March 2024. The two carriers began their alliance in January 2015.

Since the partnership was launched, the airlines have increased their flight frequency on routes between New Zealand and Singapore. During the past four years, the carriers have boosted combined seat capacity by more than 25% on routes between New Zealand and Singapore, they said in a joint statement.

The partners intend to add a third daily flight between Auckland and Singapore on Oct. 28. It will be operated by either Air New Zealand or Singapore Airlines depending on the season. The two airlines will jointly operate a total of 35 return flights per week between the two countries after the new flight is added.

