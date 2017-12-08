Air India is contending with a rising trend of older passengers traveling between India and the US opting for wheelchair assistance at airports, particularly when arriving at or departing from US airports. “As per the [US Department of Transportation] requirement, we cannot charge for a wheelchair and cannot ask the passenger why they need one,” Air India regional manager-Americas Vandana Sharma said. She spoke Dec. 7 at the Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA) ...