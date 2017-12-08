Air India Boeing 777-300ER
Air India is contending with a rising trend of older passengers traveling between India and the US opting for wheelchair assistance at airports, particularly when arriving at or departing from US airports. “As per the [US Department of Transportation] requirement, we cannot charge for a wheelchair and cannot ask the passenger why they need one,” Air India regional manager-Americas Vandana Sharma said. She spoke Dec. 7 at the Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA) ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Air India incurs rising wheelchair costs at US airports" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.