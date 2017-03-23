Air India CCO Pankaj Srivastava
Air India plans to use its fully owned regional Alliance Air to increase connections between regional airports within India. Air India CCO Pankaj Srivastava told ATW in an exclusive interview the Indian flag carrier must grow rapidly within the domestic market and is looking to expand regional connectivity. “There are 45 airports in India that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) have built up, refurbished and made operational,” he said, adding, the range of aircraft needed to ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Air India to expand domestic air services with ATR 72s" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.