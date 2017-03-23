Air India plans to use its fully owned regional Alliance Air to increase connections between regional airports within India. Air India CCO Pankaj Srivastava told ATW in an exclusive interview the Indian flag carrier must grow rapidly within the domestic market and is looking to expand regional connectivity. “There are 45 airports in India that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) have built up, refurbished and made operational,” he said, adding, the range of aircraft needed to ...