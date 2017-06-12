Air India is evaluating new nonstop flights from India to Los Angeles, California, and Houston, Texas, as the Indian flag carrier continues its international expansion. “In these two cities we see potential markets,” CCO and board member Pankaj Srivastava told ATW in an exclusive interview at the IATA AGM in Cancun. He added, “From July 7, we will launch our fifth destination in the US—Washington Dulles.” Air India utilizes Boeing 777s on all flights to the ...