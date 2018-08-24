Air France’s new sister airline, Joon, was quickly labeled the “millennial” airline, as it promised to deliver a “new generation” of travel. But Joon has a broader mission. Launched in December 2017 with just six Airbus A320s, the hybrid, lower-cost airline is Air France’s answer to increasing LCC competition in medium- and long-haul markets and to the Gulf carriers. It is also a long-haul carrier with which the Air France-KLM Group can ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Air Franceâ€™s Joon must be all things to all passengers" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.