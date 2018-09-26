Air France announced five more of its routes that will transfer to hybrid airline Joon from mid-2019.

Starting from next summer, Joon will fly from Paris Charles de Gaulle to Madrid, Stockholm, Prague, Manchester, UK; Quito, Ecuador, and the Caribbean island of Saint-Martin.

The Stockholm, Prague and Manchester flights will be operated with Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft with 174 and 212 seats respectively.

The Quito and Saint-Martin flights will be operated with Airbus A340s with 278 seats, including 30 in business, 21 in premium economy and 227 in economy.

Air France-KLM launched Joon in December 2017 to help boost profitability and better compete with Gulf carriers.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk