Air France-KLM, Singapore Airlines and the latter’s regional subsidiary SilkAir have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to codeshare on each other’s flights. The agreement is scheduled to become effective April 27, subject to regulatory approvals.

Air France will add its AF code to Singapore Airlines-operated flights beyond Singapore to Melbourne and Sydney in Australia, as well as on SilkAir-operated flights to Kuala Lumpur and Penang (Malaysia) and to Phuket (Thailand).

In return, Singapore Airlines will add its SQ designator to Air France-operated flights beyond Paris Charles de Gaulle airport to 10 European destinations: Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Nice and Toulouse in France; Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Newcastle in the UK; Lisbon (Portugal) and Madrid (Spain).

The agreement is intended to provide customers more options and seamless connectivity when traveling between Europe, Southeast Asia and Australia.

The development is the latest in a series of moves by Singapore Airlines to enlarge or extend its portfolio of codeshare agreements with major carriers, including Lufthansa Group, SAS Scandinavian Airlines and Russia’s S7 Airlines.

Air France and Singapore Airlines also intend to explore the possibility of expanding the codeshare to other airlines within their respective groups. Also under consideration is the possibility of members of Air France-KLM's Flying Blue and Singapore Airlines’ KrisFlyer frequent flyer schemes earning points on the new codeshare sectors.

AF-KLM SVP-alliances Patrick Roux said the agreement will “significantly improve the connections for Air France customers from Singapore to Australia. This kind of partnership is part of our aim to expand our market position and increase our range of destinations for our customers all around the world.”

Welcoming the “significant benefits” to passengers as a result of the new codeshare agreement, Singapore Airlines SVP-marketing and planning Tan Kai Ping said the agreement “provides a strong foundation for future commercial cooperation opportunities between our two airline groups.”

Alan Dron alandron@adeptedirtorial.com