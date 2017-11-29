Air France-KLM and India’s Jet Airways have signed an enhanced cooperation agreement to develop operations between Europe and India.

The Nov. 29 agreement is designed to strengthen the partnership between the three airlines that has been in force since 2014.

The initial agreement was expanded once before, in 2016, with an extensive codeshare agreement for connections between Europe and North America and Jet Airways’ hubs at Mumbai and Delhi via Air France-KLM's hubs at Paris Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam Schiphol.

“Air France-KLM and Jet Airways are launching the first cooperation agreement of its kind in the India-Europe market, one of the markets at the heart of the group’s strategy for the coming years,” Air France-KLM chairman and CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac said.

“We are … offering connections between two partnerships for the first time: our enhanced cooperation agreement for India-Europe with Jet Airways and the Air France-KLM and [Atlanta-based] Delta Air Lines’ Europe-North American joint venture” he said.

Jet Airways, Air France, KLM and Delta Air Lines will thus connect India to a vast transatlantic network via the Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol hubs.

"With over 1,200,000 customers carried between India and Europe by the group and our Indian partner, half of whom are traveling onward to North America, we are confirming our ambition to offer customers an enhanced network, and a unique, seamless product tailored to their needs with the best products and services.”

The three partners’ passengers will now have multiple travel options and seamless service throughout their networks, spanning 44 cities in India and 106 destinations across Europe.

Flight timings will be adjusted at Paris Charles de Gaulle, Amsterdam Schiphol, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai to improve connections.

This agreement will complement the Air France-KLM and Delta Air Lines’ transatlantic partnership, offering access to over 200 destinations in North America.

Air France KLM Cargo and Jet Airways Cargo have also signed an MOU that aims to strengthen their cooperation in the cargo sector.

For the 2017-18 winter season, Air France and Jet Airways operate 33 weekly frequencies Between Paris Charles De Gaulle and Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai and Chennai.

From Amsterdam Schiphol, Jet Airways and KLM operate 31 weekly frequencies to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

