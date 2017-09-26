Air France-KLM and its Brazilian partner, São Paulo-based LCC GOL will open a third hub in Brazil with new flights to Fortaleza in the summer 2018 season.

From May 18, 2018, KLM will operate 3X-weekly Amsterdam-Schiphol-Fortaleza Airbus A330 services and Air France’s new affiliate Joon, which is scheduled to launch Dec. 1, 2017, will operate 2X-weekly Paris-Charles de Gaulle-Fortaleza 2X-weekly A340-300 service.

Air France-KLM chairman and CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac said the Fortaleza flights will “once again confirm our position as a leader on the local market. This new transatlantic offering, a meeting point between South America and Europe, makes Fortaleza a strategic hub that will make trips easier and greatly increase their connecting opportunities in the region.”

Janaillac said GOL’s network will provide customers with a wider choice of destinations to and from North and North-East Brazil.

“Fortaleza is KLM's third Brazilian destination and fits perfectly into our network strategy and is a welcome addition to the South American destinations,” KLM president and CEO Pieter Elbers added.

GOL president Paulo Kakinoff said, “We will adjust schedules and increase the offering [from Fortaleza] to Recife, Salvador, Belém and Manaus, as well as a new route to Natal. This is another important step we are taking in our strategic partnership, which has been in place for three years.”

During the 2018 summer season, Air France-KLM and Joon will offer 391,082 seats to Brazil, as well as 40 weekly services to Fortaleza, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

