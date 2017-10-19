Air France-KLM plans a substantial boost in capacity over the upcoming winter season.

The Franco-Dutch group will increase capacity 5.5% compared to the same period a year ago, launching 52 new services.

The group said the growth will be driven by its long-haul passenger network (+ 4.7%), the medium- and short-haul network (+ 5.5%) and, significantly, its low-cost operations operated by subsidiary Transavia (+14.6%).

Both carriers are operating in a European environment increasingly contested by LCCs such as Ireland’s Ryanair, Norwegian, the UK’s easyJet and Central and Eastern Europe’s Wizz Air, which are close to accounting for an increasingly large percentage of European traffic. The forthcoming season sees the Franco-Dutch carriers responding.

“With an increase in capacity of 5.5% this winter, Air France-KLM is resuming the offensive in the air transport market and is maintaining its growth commitments,” Air France-KLM chairman and CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac said.

“Thanks to our powerful network, our strategic partnerships and more flexible management, we are able to adapt and respond to the stronger demand on both leisure and business routes. This growth is an illustration of the positive momentum initiated almost a year ago with our strategic plan Trust Together.”

On the group’s long-haul network , the carriers will operate 10 new services this winter, mainly to warm-weather leisure destinations such as Cartagena (Colombia) and Mauritius.

The medium- and short-haul network will see 16 new services, while there will be 26 new sectors from Transavia’s bases in both France and the Netherlands. Transavia is becoming a substantial player in the group, with a fleet of 70 Boeing 737s.

The coming winter season will also see extensions of AF-KLM’s existing partnerships with other carriers.

For example, there will be an extension of the existing codeshare with India’s Jet Airways.

The group added that it aimed to continue providing major links to Asia through its strategic joint venture with China Eastern, while maintaining its agreements with China Southern and XiamenAir.

The new joint venture between Air France and Vietnam Airlines would soon enable customers to benefit from a combined offer as well as improved and enhanced connections, it added.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com