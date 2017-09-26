Air France-KLM’s new affiliate Joon is to launch scheduled flying Dec. 1 with services to Porto and Lisbon, Portugal; Berlin; and Barcelona. Joon—which Air France-KLM said is not a low-cost, but rather a hybrid airline—will fly to Berlin 37X-weekly. It will fly 51X-weekly to Barcelona and 28X-weekly to Lisbon. The carrier will also serve Porto 3X-weekly using a fleet of Airbus A320s and A321s. Joon’s initial long-haul network, to be launched in summer 2018, will ...
