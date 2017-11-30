Joon route network (not pictured: Paris-Cape Town route)
New Air France airline Joon is to open seven routes in spring 2018, including its first longer routes to Cairo (Egypt), Cape Town (South Africa) and Tehran (Iran).
Joon is a new Paris Charles de Gaulle-based hybrid airline, aimed at a new generation of travelers, that will launch on Dec. 1 with previously announced services to Barcelona (Spain), Berlin (Germany) and Lisbon and Porto (Portugal).
On Nov. 30, Joon further-detailed its network plans, announcing Cairo (7X-weekly), Cape Town (3X-weekly) and Tehran (3X-weekly), plus additional short-haul services to Istanbul in Turkey (7X-weekly), Naples (14X-weekly) and Rome (49X-weekly) in Italy and Oslo in Norway (18X-weekly).
“In total, for the 2018 summer season, Joon will fly to 13 destinations with 228 flights a week from Paris Charles de Gaulle - Barcelona, Berlin, Istanbul, Lisbon, Naples, Oslo, Porto and Rome on the medium-haul network and Fortaleza, Cairo, Cape Town, Mahé and Tehran on the long-haul network,” Air France said.
Joon will operate 174-seat Airbus A320s, 212-seat A321s and A340s on the routes. The A320 family aircraft will be configured with business and economy cabins. Business-class passengers will get complimentary catering, whereas economy refreshments will be buy-on-board. All passengers will be able to access the YouJoon in-flight streaming system on their personal devices.
The A340s will be fitted with business, premium economy and economy cabins, with touch-screen IFE and complimentary meals, although premium snacks will be paid for in economy class.
