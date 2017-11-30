New Air France airline Joon is to open seven routes in spring 2018, including its first longer routes to Cairo (Egypt), Cape Town (South Africa) and Tehran (Iran).

Joon is a new Paris Charles de Gaulle-based hybrid airline, aimed at a new generation of travelers, that will launch on Dec. 1 with previously announced services to Barcelona (Spain), Berlin (Germany) and Lisbon and Porto (Portugal).

On Nov. 30, Joon further-detailed its network plans, announcing Cairo (7X-weekly), Cape Town (3X-weekly) and Tehran (3X-weekly), plus additional short-haul services to Istanbul in Turkey (7X-weekly), Naples (14X-weekly) and Rome (49X-weekly) in Italy and Oslo in Norway (18X-weekly).

“In total, for the 2018 summer season, Joon will fly to 13 destinations with 228 flights a week from Paris Charles de Gaulle - Barcelona, Berlin, Istanbul, Lisbon, Naples, Oslo, Porto and Rome on the medium-haul network and Fortaleza, Cairo, Cape Town, Mahé and Tehran on the long-haul network,” Air France said.

Joon will operate 174-seat Airbus A320s, 212-seat A321s and A340s on the routes. The A320 family aircraft will be configured with business and economy cabins. Business-class passengers will get complimentary catering, whereas economy refreshments will be buy-on-board. All passengers will be able to access the YouJoon in-flight streaming system on their personal devices.

The A340s will be fitted with business, premium economy and economy cabins, with touch-screen IFE and complimentary meals, although premium snacks will be paid for in economy class.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com