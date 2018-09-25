Air France Boeing 777-200
Air France is in discussions with Air Senegal about a possible commercial partnership, Air France-KLM EVP-commercial sales and alliances Patrick Alexandre told ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily. “Air Senegal is starting to fly again within Africa and beyond, and we are ready to work with them. We are holding talks with them, which are going well, to see if we can set up a commercial partnership,” Alexandre said on the sidelines of the IFTM Top Resa tourism ...
