Air China will apply to US Department of Transportation for a Beijing-Houston-Panama route on March 29, in an effort to explore the Latin American market.

The twice-weekly Boeing 777-300ER service, which will be operated for at least one year, has secured Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) approval.

The regulator signed the bilateral civil air traffic rights agreement with Panama in Beijing on Nov.17, 2017.

The Beijing-based carrier currently operates 4X-weekly Beijing-Houston service. Air China can use fifth freedom rights for the route based on a previous agreement signed by China and US.