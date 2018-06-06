Air China has resumed its Beijing-Pyongyang, North Korea route, eight months after suspending the service last November after bookings declined. The route is operated 3X-weekly.

Air China is currently the only carrier to operate this route, which was initially opened March 31, 2008. The international service was canceled in April 2017 because of what it called an “unsatisfactory booking situation.” The service was resumed a month later with twice-weekly flights, but was subsequently canceled again Nov. 22, 2017 for the same reason.

The carrier clarified the resumption of this service has nothing to do with the political situation, but market-based behavior.

North Korea has only three international routes: Beijing-Pyongyang, Shenyang-Pyongyang and Vladivostok-Pyongyang. The previous 10 international routes to Kuwait, Malaysia, Germany were canceled because of international relations tensions.

Besides Pyongyang, Air China is expected to open more international services between China and countries along “the Belt and Road,” which will include Beijing-Hanoi, Chengdu-London and Beijing-Halar-Irkutsk.