Air China Airbus A330-200
Air China has opened a route from Beijing to Brisbane as the Beijing-based carrier expands services to Australia, the second biggest market after the US as Chinese outbound travel continues to grow. The new 4X-weekly route will use an Airbus A330-200. The Beijing-Brisbane route is Air China’s sixth Sino-Australia service, after Sydney and Melbourne. With the opening of this new route, Air China operates nearly 40 weekly flights to Australia, giving the carrier a 12% share of the ...
