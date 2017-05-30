Air China has partnered with Beijing and Frankfurt airports to develop a new express route between China and Europe, called Easy Way Beijing-Frankfurt, in an effort to enhance its international competitiveness.

The Beijing-based carrier signed a memorandum of understanding with Beijing Capital Airport and Frankfurt Airport for the Easy Way Beijing-Frankfurt cooperation in September 2016. The project aims to simplify the boarding process by providing travelers with specified boarding, waiting and baggage handling areas at the two airports. It also aims to reduce transfer time and boost flight capacity.

Air China parent China National Aviation Holding Co. deputy GM Feng Gang said Air China opened Beijing-Frankfurt service in 1989 and currently operates two daily direct flights using Boeing 747-800 and 777-300ER aircraft.

So far, passenger boardings have reached 600,000 on the Beijing-Frankfurt services with an average load factor of 91% every year. It is expected that flight frequencies and passenger boardings will continue to increase.