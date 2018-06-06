Air China has signed a joint venture (JV) agreement with Air Canada to enhance its position in the fast-growing Sino-Canada market.

According to the JV, signed in Beijing June 6, Air China will strengthen its cooperation with Air Canada to optimize slots and airfares, conduct joint sales and marketing promotional activities, collaborate on frequent flyer programs (FFPs), and enhance airport lounge services on Sino-Canada routes.

“The Sino-Canada market is one of the most important markets for Air China, which has experienced fast growth in recent years as passenger boardings increased 17.8% in 2017. Air China and Air Canada are both Star Alliance member carriers, which has laid a solid foundation for our cooperation, and will enable us to provide more convenient travel options and seamless travel experience for passengers through our JV cooperation with Air Canada,” Beijing-based Air China chairman Cai Jianjiang noted at the signing ceremony.

Air Canada CEO Calin Rovinescu said the deal with Air China is an important strategy for the Canadian flag carrier’s international expansion.

“China will become the biggest air transport market in 2022 and our agreement with Air China will enhance our position in the Chinese market. Air Canada has served the Chinese market for more than 30 years and we have increased our capacities by 12.5% annually over the past five years,” he said.

Currently, Air Canada plays a dominant role in the Sino-Canada market with a 39.5% market share on 35 Sino-Canada weekly flights using Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft. Air China operates 15 Sino-Canada weekly flights.

Over the past two years, Air China opened direct service between Beijing and Montreal; Air Canada launched direct service between Shanghai and Montreal.

Last December, both carriers upgraded their airport lounge cooperation agreement and conducted the first FFP mileage promotion cooperation.