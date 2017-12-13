Air China Boeing 787-9
Air Canada and Air China will expand their mutual codeshare services and lounge agreement in time for the 2018 Canada-China Year of Tourism. The expanded codeshare cooperation is planned to become effective in April 2018, subject to regulatory and government approvals. Air China will place its code on Air Canada’s new daily Montreal-Shanghai flight, as well as Air Canada’s flights from Vancouver to Victoria, Kelowna, Saskatoon and Regina. In addition, Air Canada will place its ...
