Air Canada will grow its transborder network by adding two new US services this summer.

The Montreal-based carrier has announced the return of its year-round service from Montreal to Washington Dulles from June 19. The daily nonstop Air Canada Express service will be operated with 50-seat Bombardier CRJ100 aircraft.

Additionally, Air Canada said it would introduce a daily summer seasonal service between Vancouver (YVR) and Boston from June 23-Sept. 4. The service will use a 120-seat Airbus A319, configured with business and economy class.

Air Canada president-passenger airlines Benjamin Smith said the new service complements its existing Boston services from Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Halifax. He added the new nonstop flights “will shave two hours of travel time for customers traveling between the Canadian west coast and the US northeastern seaboard. Customers traveling from the Greater Boston area, the sixth most populous area in the US, will also enjoy convenient connections at our YVR hub to western Canada and to our daily flights to both Sydney and Brisbane, Australia, featuring competitive elapsed times.”

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com