Air Canada launched Boeing 737 MAX 8 operations on the Toronto-Calgary route Dec. 11.

The Canadian flag carrier has 61 firm orders for the 737 MAX, scheduled for delivery by 2021, with 18 to enter the fleet by the end of 2018.

The aircraft’s first scheduled flights in North America include service to Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver and Montreal. The aircraft is also scheduled to operate internationally to Keflavik, Dublin and Shannon starting in summer 2018.

Air Canada has configured the 737 MAX in two cabins of service, North American Business and Economy. Features of the new aircraft include:

Improved seats and innovative LED mood lighting along the ceiling;

An upgraded IFE system with a new 15 language user interface. Coming soon, passengers will be able to stream video and audio to their own devices;

Faster Wi-Fi from early 2018;

Upgraded overhead storage space compartments;

40% less noise in the cabin;

More fuel efficiency; the MAX uses 20% less fuel per seat than the original Next-Generation 737.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@informa.com