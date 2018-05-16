Reunion-based Air Austral and French regional Air Corsica have signed a partnership that will allow both airlines’ passengers to between Indian Ocean destinations and Corsica via Marseille.

The two airlines said they had signed an interline agreement, meaning that Air Austral can offer its passengers new destinations in Corsica: Ajaccio, Bastia, Calvi and Figari, via Marseille, which the airline serves twice a week.

Air Corsica, meanwhile, can offer flights to and from the French island of La Reunion, Mauritius, Mayotte, three destinations in Madagascar–Antananarivo, Toamasina and Nosy Be as well as the Seychelles and Johannesburg, South Africa, from Corsica.

Customers will be able to fly with one ticket for the whole journey and can check their baggage in from their departure airport to their final destination.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk