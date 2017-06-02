Kazakhstan’s Air Astana has resumed flying between the Kazakh capital, Astana, and Kiev, Ukraine—three years after suspending the service in the wake of the shootdown of Malaysia Airlines flight 17, a Boeing 777-200ER. MH17, which was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, was shot down in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 people on board. Air Astana stopped flying between Kiev and Astana the next day. Exploiting its Central Asia location, the carrier will ...