French leisure airline Aigle Azur plans to present a new strategic plan next month, as it shifts attention beyond traditional short- and medium-haul routes toward long-haul operations. In December 2017 Aigle Azur ordered two Airbus A330-200 aircraft, which are scheduled to join its fleet in the first half of 2018, adding to the one Airbus A319 and nine Airbus A320s that make up its current configuration. At the time, the company’s CEO Frantz Yvelin, who took the helm at Aigle ...