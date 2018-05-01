Russia’s Aeroflot Airline will begin transferring domestic flights to the newly built Terminal B at Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport (SVO) on May 3. The first transfer stage will be complete June 1, according to the carrier.

This month, the Sheremetyevo-based airline will launch flights from Terminal B to destinations including Saratov, Voronezh, Belgorod, Stavropol and Perm.

The official launch of the new terminal is planned for June 7.

Terminal B was built using the site formerly occupied by Sheremetyevo 1, which was constructed in the 1960s and used for domestic flights. Old Sheremetyevo 1 was demolished in 2016, making way for a new 110,500 sq m terminal with an annual passenger capacity of 20 million.

Together with a new terminal, the airport is also opening a tunnel that goes underneath the runways to connect the Northern and Southern sides of Sheremetyevo. The Southern part includes D, E and F terminals, while B, C (currently undergoing reconstruction) and A (business aviation) are in the north. It is predicted that Terminals B, C, D, E & F, which offer up to 500,000 sq m of total space, will reach an annual passenger capacity of up to 58 million.

The SVO reconstruction program was announced in 2013. According to the airport, total investments in the new infrastructure has reached $747 million, including $264 million for Terminal B, $90 million for the Moscow Cargo complex, $243 million for the tunnel, and $150 million for the new refueling complex.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com