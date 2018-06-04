Russia’s Aeroflot Airline inked a codeshare agreement with Aerolineas Argentinas, launching a joint daily Moscow-Buenos Aires service June 1. The flights are operated with a transfer in Madrid.

According to a company statement, Aeroflot operates the leg between Moscow and Madrid on Airbus A320/A321 and Boeing 737 aircraft, while Aerolineas Argentinas operates the Madrid-Buenos Aires leg using Airbus A330 and A340 aircraft.

“Aeroflot and Aerolineas Argentinas plan to continue working together and in the future to expand their joint route network by launching flights between Moscow and Buenos Aires with transfers in other European and American cities,” Aeroflot added.

Currently, Aeroflot’s presence in Latin America only includes scheduled services to Havana.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com