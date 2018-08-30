Irish regional carrier CityJet has taken a further significant step away from its previous business model as a scheduled carrier to a capacity provider for others. The Dublin-based airline will relinquish operating the Dublin-London City route in its own right, instead flying on behalf of Irish flag carrier Aer Lingus. Two of CityJet’s Avro RJ85 regional jets will be dedicated to the route under an ACMI lease from Oct. 28. The aircraft will fly in Aer Lingus colors and operate to the ...