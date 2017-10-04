Aer Lingus A330-200
Aer Lingus is to further strengthen transatlantic services, as it increasingly tilts toward becoming a predominantly long-haul airline. Aer Lingus COO Mike Rutter said in an Oct. 4 briefing the Irish national carrier is planning a new 4X-weekly Dublin-Philadelphia service from March 2018 and will increase its order for Airbus A321LRs from seven to eight of the type. The Philadelphia route is the Dublin-based airline’s 14th to North America and Rutter said future long-haul ...
