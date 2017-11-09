French airports operator Groupe Aéroports de Paris (ADP) announced it is in exclusive negotiations to acquire Airport International Group (AIG), which runs Amman Airport in Jordan.

The French company is working in consortium with French infrastructure investor Meridiam and asset management firm ASMA Capital Partners on the bid, which remains subject to clearances from the Jordanian government and project lenders.

Groupe ADP has been a 9.5% shareholder of AIG, through ADP International, since 2007. “Groupe ADP is aiming at a majority and controlling stake in AIG,” the company said.

Amman Airport, known as Queen Alia International, handled 7.4 million passengers in 2016 and was named by Airport Council International (ACI) as the best Middle East airport in the 5-15 million passenger category for 2016.

