The Australian Tourism Commission, Tourism Australia and Adelaide Airport will host the World Routes Development Forum 2019 in what the southern Australian city hopes will put it on the world map in the aviation sector.

“We want to raise the awareness of the city to the level of Sydney and Melbourne,” South Australian Tourism Commission manager aviation and access development Mark Gill said. Beyond tourism, he said Adelaide has a strong defense industry, with links to US and French companies, as Australia’s new French submarines will be built there. The city is also known for its heavy metal industry, such as gold and copper, and is a major contributor to the world’s uranium supply.

Adelaide Airport in undergoing a three-year A$165 million ($119 million) expansion project to increase the terminal footprint by 16,500 sq m (17,7600 sq. ft.), adding retail and food outlets, as well as another international bag carousel.

The airport is expected to increase passenger numbers as China Southern Airlines ups frequencies from 3X- to 5X-weekly from October to December 2018, and daily from December to February 2019.

Similarly, Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific will increase frequencies from 5X- to 6X-weekly. Other airlines, such as Singapore Airlines and Fiji Airways, will upgauge to the Airbus A350-900 and Boeing 737 MAX 8, respectively, at year-end.

Adelaide Airport head of aviation business development Jonathan Cheong told ATW the US market is the biggest unserved market, with about 180,000 passengers annually. He said the airport is in constant discussions with airlines such as Qantas, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, Dallas/Fort Worth-based American Airlines and Chicago-based United Airlines for future direct services.

“Although it will be a long way for our visitors to next year’s World Routes, the Adelaide team will make sure it is worth it,” Gill added.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com