Abu Dhabi Airports has opened a new sleeping facility for transit passengers at the emirate’s main international airport, its operating authority said June 20.

The new facility, run by Aerotel, is situated in the airport’s Terminal 3 and has 38 rooms, in three categories: solo, double plus and double squared, for varying numbers of passengers.

The hotel will operate around the clock, offers hourly booking slots and is intended for passengers who have a layover of a few hours between connecting flights.

“Abu Dhabi Airports’ utmost priority is to ensure a convenient, seamless journey for passengers traveling through the Abu Dhabi International Airport [AUH],” Abu Dhabi Airports acting CCO Saoud Al Shamsi said.

AUH has an annual passenger throughput of more than 20 million. Aerotel Abu Dhabi is part of the Plaza Premium Group, which already has a hotel in the airport’s Terminal 1.

“We look forward to strengthening our efforts with Plaza Premium Group and the rest of our partners to continuously create innovative airport services that redefines travel experiences with Abu Dhabi International Airport,” Al Shamsi added.

