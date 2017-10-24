Thai Airways hopes to be able to relaunch flights to the US in the fourth quarter of 2018, if FAA restores Thailand’s aviation safety rating as expected. The carrier has not been allowed to start new service to the US since December 2015, when Thailand’s safety rating was downgraded by the agency. However, FAA is expected to conduct another audit of Thailand’s aviation regulator in either late October or early in November, Thai Airways VP-alliances and commercial strategy ...