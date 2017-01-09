Thirty-one Chinese carriers are expected to receive CNY987.6 million ($143 million) in subsidies for operating regional routes in 2017, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

Among China’s 31 domestic carriers, Shanghai-based China Eastern Airlines will continue to receive the most—CNY176 million (for routes in Southwest China)—while Lhasa-based Tibet Airlines will get CNY152 million. Tianjin Airlines and Guangzhou-based China Southern Airlines will receive CNY136 million and CNY121 million, respectively.

Other domestic carriers, which include Shanghai Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Hainan Airlines and Okay Airways, will receive a total of CNY402.6 million in subsidies.

Chinese domestic carriers are reporting losses on regional routes because of higher operating expenses, lower load factors and more taxes. Industry analysts say the annual subsidies will do little to alleviate financial burdens of domestic carriers as the money itself is unable to solve the fundamental problems of turning around their regional route operations.

In 2014, 23 Chinese carriers received CNY912 million in subsidies to operate regional routes; in 2013, 21 Chinese airlines received CNY433 million in regional route subsidiaries. Figures for 2015 and 2016 were not released.