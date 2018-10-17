Russia’s Yakutia Airlines has named Vladimir Gorbunov as new general director, the regional Ministry of Transport said in a statement Oct. 15.

Gorbunov, who will join the airline Oct. 18, succeeds Olga Fyodorova, who resigned soon after the Oct. 10 incident when a Yakutia Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) overshot a runway at Yakutsk airport. Later Russian aviation authorities said the runway at the airport was iced over.

Previously, Gorbunov headed one of the first low-cost carriers in Russia, Avianova, and later took part in Aeroflot Airline’s low-cost subsidiary launch.

