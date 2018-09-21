Icelandic LCC WOW Air has closed a €60 million ($70.4 million) bonds issue and started preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) within the next 12 to 18 months. “The size of the bond is €60 million, of which €50 million that has already been sold and €10 million that will be sold to investors in the months to come,” WOW said in a statement. The bond issue, which matures in three years, closed Sept. 18 and will pay 9% interest. Both Icelandic and ...