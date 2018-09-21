WOW Air A330-300
Icelandic LCC WOW Air has closed a €60 million ($70.4 million) bonds issue and started preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) within the next 12 to 18 months. “The size of the bond is €60 million, of which €50 million that has already been sold and €10 million that will be sold to investors in the months to come,” WOW said in a statement. The bond issue, which matures in three years, closed Sept. 18 and will pay 9% interest. Both Icelandic and ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"WOW Air issues bonds ahead of IPO" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.