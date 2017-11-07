British Airways (BA) will retain its first-class cabins, but will not go the way of US airlines in effectively having three classes of passengers on its domestic and short-haul services, BA CEO Alex Cruz said. Speaking at the World Travel Market exhibition in London, Cruz said BA was more conscious than ever of the effort required to hold onto passengers and the UK carrier is making moves to improve their experience. In a wide-ranging presentation, Cruz said that, unlike many carriers, BA ...