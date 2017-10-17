Central and Eastern European LCC Wizz Air has established a UK company and is reviewing the process to acquire a local air operator’s certificate (AOC), as the UK prepares to leave the European Union (EU) (Brexit).

“We can confirm that Wizz Air has established a company in the UK and we are reviewing the process for a UK AOC, which will allow us to continue operating flights to and from Britain in the event that no aviation deal is agreed,” a Wizz Air spokeswoman told ATW by email. “Wizz Air’s main concern is to protect the interest of its customers, investors and employees.”

Wizz Air operates 79 routes from nine airports in the UK, covering 41 destinations. Over the past year, the airline has carried more than 7 million passengers on those routes, up 14% year-on-year.

“Wizz Air stays committed to the UK and believes in enhancing connectivity of the UK with destinations in Europe and beyond,” the carrier said.

UK LCC easyJet has also set up a new AOC in Austria, as a result of Brexit, to preserve its EU traffic rights. The Austrian airline, which started operating in July, is called easyJet Europe.

