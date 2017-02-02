Central and Eastern European low-cost carrier (LCC) Wizz Air is considering whether it should set up a UK air operator’s certificate (AOC) in the wake of the UK’s decision to leave the European Union (EU) (Brexit).

“We are looking at a number of scenarios internally, including setting up a UK AOC if we have to,” Wizz Air CEO Jozsef Varadi said, speaking on Wizz Air’s Feb. 1 earnings call.

No decision has been made and the move will depend on the outcome of the UK’s EU exit negotiations.

He said Wizz is “very bullish” about the prospects for the UK market and will still press ahead with 16% capacity growth. However, Wizz has been negatively affected as a result of exchange rate fluctuations between the pound and the euro following the Brexit vote.

Varadi has downgraded Wizz’s earnings outlook, but said the airline’s low-cost base “remains robust,” putting it in a strong place as competition intensifies going into winter 2018-19.

“This is an opportunity to do more, push more capacity onto the market and put more pressure on our competitors,” he said. “Some markets are really heating up and I don’t think our competitors have the ability and the cost base to compete, which will lead to further market consolidation. We are positioned to compete more effectively in a stressful environment than our competitors.”

