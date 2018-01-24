Wizz Air’s Central and Eastern European backyard will continue to provide strong growth for the LCC, but market strength is providing a lifeline for some airlines that should no longer still be in business, CFO Iain Wetherall said Jan. 24. Some nations in the region, such as Hungary and Macedonia, no longer have national airlines. Budapest-based Wizz is in the middle of a major growth spurt, with its fleet anticipated to grow from the current 80-plus to “pushing 300” by ...