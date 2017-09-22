Airlines that ignore the digital revolution and do not incorporate it into their businesses will fail, Emirates Airline president Tim Clark has warned. Speaking at the Aviation Festival in London in September, Clark said data drives everything and should be at the center of every airline’s business. “Ignore it at your peril,” he said. “This is our one chance to bring the business into the 21st century. If you don’t do this, you will perish—you will not be ...
