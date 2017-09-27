Calgary-based low-cost carrier WestJet has announced the name and logo for its ultra-LCC subsidiary in Canada will be Swoop. The new ULCC will begin selling flights in early 2018.

“The name Swoop denotes exactly what we plan to do,” WestJet EVP-strategy Bob Cummings said. “It's a powerful verb that demonstrates we plan to swoop in to the Canadian market with a new business model that will provide lower fares and greater opportunity for more Canadians to travel.”

WestJet announced plans for an ULCC in April and appointed Cumming EVP of the new carrier in May. Swoop will have an initial fleet of 10 Boeing 737-800s.

According to WestJet, Swoop will provide Canadians with a “no-frills, lower-fare travel option backed by an airline with a proven track record of bringing lower fares to Canadians and an investment-grade credit rating.”

WestJet CEO Gregg Saretsky had said previously that WestJet has grown “beyond its low-cost roots,” serving more than 100 destinations globally and now needs to offer a separate product to capture Canada’s most price-sensitive passengers.”

WestJet said Swoop’s headquarters will be in Calgary; an exact location will be announced at a later date.

Cummings said Calgary offers Swoop the opportunity to “save costs through shared services with WestJet’s corporate head office, the availability of existing infrastructure, and talented, experienced WestJetters to draw from. We are confident that these qualities will support our ultra-low-cost operations and our guests well into the future.”

