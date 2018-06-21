Canadian LCC WestJet Airlines’ regional airline service WestJet Link debuted June 20 with its first flight between British Columbia cities Cranbrook and Prince George, flown via capacity purchase agreement (CPA) with Vancouver-based regional carrier Pacific Coastal Airlines.

Additional new WestJet Link routes out of Calgary opened June 21 (serving Alberta cities Lethbridge and Lloydminster); a Calgary-Medicine Hat, Alberta route will begin June 22. Pacific Coastal will operate the routes as WestJet Link flights, utilizing its fleet of 34-seat Saab 340B aircraft painted in WestJet livery. Each aircraft includes six seats at the front reserved for premium economy customers.

The launch of the new regional service opens up WestJet’s Calgary hub to smaller cities in western Canada better suited to Saab 340B aircraft. WestJet already operates a network of regional service within Canada via its WestJet Encore subsidiary, utilizing the company’s own fleet of Bombardier Q400s.

WestJet is looking to develop passenger feeder flow from smaller communities into its Calgary, Toronto and Vancouver hubs to help support the carrier’s international expansion efforts. The first of WestJet’s 10 new Boeing 787-9s are scheduled for delivery in early 2019.

The CPA with Pacific Coastal is WestJet’s first with a regional carrier. Following its foray into western Canada the airline is expected to pursue additional deals to further expand its reach into smaller communities.

“We hope to have something in the East over time as well, and expect that this will continue,” WestJet CFO Harry Taylor said in an investor conference call in May, stressing the expansion will both add to the carrier’s revenues and grow its network.

The launch of WestJet Link came a day after WestJet inaugurated its new ultra-LCC subsidiary Swoop, as the airline seeks to compete with Air Canada’s LCC subsidiary rouge and pursue the country’s still-developing ULCC market.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@informa.com