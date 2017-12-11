Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines canceled 1,375 flights Dec. 8-9 as an early winter storm brought over two inches of snow to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Delta’s largest hub.

Delta said the snowfall over the weekend nearly equaled the Atlanta region’s full-year average annual total of snow accumulation.

The storm, which had earlier impacted southeastern Texas and much of the US deep south, continued up the east coast Saturday Dec. 9, causing delays at airports in the mid-Atlantic, New York and Boston, which reverberated to domestic and international flights transiting through the affected airports. Aircraft de-icing requirements were enacted at the airports in the storm’s path all day Saturday.

Back in Atlanta, Delta said its operations at ATL fully stabilized Saturday. By Sunday Dec. 10, operations largely returned to normal at east coast airports as the storm moved on.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@informa.com