Kuwaiti carrier Wataniya Airways has “partially suspended” operations, citing technical problems with its aircraft and blaming a Greek lessor for difficulties that led to a sharp reprimand Aug. 25 from the Kuwaiti regulator. The lessor, ACMI specialist Olympus Airways (not to be confused with regional carrier Olympic Air), disputed many of Wataniya’s comments. In recent weeks, Wataniya has suffered extensive delays and cancellations to its services, with the Kuwaiti ...