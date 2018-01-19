International Airlines Group (IAG) CEO Willie Walsh told ATW that the company will grow significantly if the deal to buy NIKI assets via its Spanish LCC subsidiary Vueling goes ahead. “We see organic growth for NIKI from the currently planned 15 to at least 30 A320 family aircraft within two or three years,” he said. NIKI is an Austria-based subsidiary of airberlin, which filed for bankruptcy in August 2017 and ceased operations in October 2017. NIKI—which filed ...