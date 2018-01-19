NIKI Airbus A320-200
International Airlines Group (IAG) CEO Willie Walsh told ATW that the company will grow significantly if the deal to buy NIKI assets via its Spanish LCC subsidiary Vueling goes ahead. “We see organic growth for NIKI from the currently planned 15 to at least 30 A320 family aircraft within two or three years,” he said. NIKI is an Austria-based subsidiary of airberlin, which filed for bankruptcy in August 2017 and ceased operations in October 2017. NIKI—which filed ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Walsh: IAG will grow substantially if NIKI deal is approved" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.