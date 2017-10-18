Volotea Boeing 717
Spanish LCC Volotea Airlines is considering moving its headquarters from Barcelona amid political turmoil in Catalonia following the region’s contested independence vote. However, as its operating bases do not include Barcelona, Volotea’s day-to-day operations are not affected by the uncertainty, CEO Carlos Muñoz said. “We’re obviously worried as everybody is, but from a Catalan, a Spanish and a European perspective. We’re going to be discussing in our ...
