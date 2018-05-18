Ultra-LCC Volaris Costa Rica completed its initial round of Central America- US route openings May 17 with the launch of flights between Costa Rican capital San José and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).

All Volaris Costa Rica US-bound flights originate at San José’s Juan Santamaría International Airport but make intermediate stops—in San Salvador, El Salvador or in Guatemala City—before embarking on non-stop flights to the US.

The Central American subsidiary of Mexico City-based ultra-LCC Volaris began US flights originating from San José in March, opening routes to LAX via San Salvador March 15 and LAX via Guatemala City March 17. A new route between San José and New York JFK, via San Salvador, opened April 17.

The new route opened May 17 will provide 2x-weekly service between San José and Washington Dulles, via San Salvador.