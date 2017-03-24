Virgin Australia Boeing 777-300ER.
Virgin Australia’s launch of a flight to Hong Kong will dramatically expand its Chinese mainland network thanks to its prospective partnership with China’s HNA Group. The airline will add nine new Chinese destinations to the 10 it already offers through its alliance with Singapore Airlines (SIA). It will do this through planned connections to flights by HNA and its affiliates, via Hong Kong. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has granted interim approval ...
