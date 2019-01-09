Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways received an air operator’s certificate (AOC) from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) on Jan. 9, a day before the planned unveiling of its first Airbus A321neo.

The startup airline had initially announced that it would begin operations in October and December 2018 but was postponed twice because of delays in the issuance of AOC.

In a statement released by owner FLC Group, the airline has passed the CAAV’s five stages of certification, including verification of operational standards, capability to sustain operations and service safety.

The airline, however, has not revealed when it will begin commercial service, and at press time, its website was still under construction.

FLC Group said that it would fly to 37 domestic and international destinations in 2019—beginning with Hanoi-Quy Nhon, Hanoi-Dong Hoi, Ho Chi Minh City-Quy Nhon, Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City and Ho Chi Minh City-Van Don—with about 60 flights daily. The company added that it would also begin international service to Japan, Korea and Singapore within the year, and will operate widebody aircraft to potential European markets.

The airline’s first new A321neo leased from GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) arrived in Hanoi on Dec. 30, 2018. The aircraft was delivered in the livery of the now-bankrupt Primera Air, and has spent most of January undergoing a new paint job. According Bamboo Airways’ social media site, the A321neo will be unveiled in its own livery on Jan. 10.

The hybrid airline has also signed for 20 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners in July 2018, with deliveries set from April 2020 through 2021.

The real estate company has also upgraded supporting infrastructure in its Quy Nhon base and improved roads connecting the airport to the city.

Chen Chuanren, Chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com